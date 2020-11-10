Mashaba confident courts will overturn IEC stumbling block to his party's registration

Herman Mashaba is considering approaching the high court after the Electoral Commission (IEC) upheld a decision to reject the registration of his political party ActionSA.

The IEC dealt Mashaba, the former DA Johannesburg mayor, a blow in September after it rejected the registration of his new party citing similarities with another party on its database. He appealed against the decision, which has now been rejected.

The IEC felt that similarities between Mashaba’s ActionSA and the Party of Action were likely to confuse voters. The use of the SA flag on the party logo was also viewed as problematic.

The party said it was still seeking legal advice on its next move.

“It is clear that ActionSA stands an excellent prospect of successfully reviewing the IEC’s decision by the high court on an urgent basis. However, ActionSA must now determine and weigh the merits of its options,” Mashaba said on Tuesday.