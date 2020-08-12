Minister Gwede Mantashe drops 'once empowered always empowered' appeal

Mines minister has withdrawn an appeal of a court ruling that held that mining companies did not have to maintain at least 26% black ownership in perpetuity, the Minerals Council industry body said on Wednesday.

South Africa’s mining sector, which is the world’s biggest producer of chrome ore and accounts for around 70% of global mined platinum supply, has been battered by opaque policies, rising costs and lackluster foreign investment.

The Minerals Council said they were pleased by the decision which now means the order would be undisputed.

“This step by the Minister is welcomed as it advances the goal of achieving much-needed regulatory certainty in the sector,” the industry body said.

The mines ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.