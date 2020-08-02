ANC NEC discuss issue of family members of government officials doing business with state

The issue of whether family members of those in government can do business with the state was one of the lengthy discussions the ANC national executive committee (NEC) held this weekend.

This is believed to have been a contentious matter in the NEC meeting, with President Cyril Ramaphosa touching on it in his closing remarks on Saturday.

Insiders told Sowetan that Ramaphosa stated that the family members of government officials were also citizens of the country and that the special NEC that will be meet in two weeks must discuss and come out with a decision on this.

“The President closed the meeting by also making a point about families, children, wives, husbands doing business that it must come back to a discussion because everybody is a citizen,” an insider said.

“However, there must something that demonstrates to everybody that this family member is a clean businessman who’s involved in business irrespective of the relationship with the father [who’s in government].”

The insider, who was also part of the NEC meeting, said this was not an easy discussion.

Recently, presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko was in a media storm after it was reported that her husband Chief Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko was awarded two tenders to supply personal protective equipment to the Gauteng department of health to a tune of R125m when she was a member of the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee.