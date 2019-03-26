'It was a strategic retreat' - Makhosi Khoza returns to ADeC

Makhosi Khoza has yet again switched positions in her never-ending game of political musical chairs.

The former ANC MP has gone back to politics just in time for the general elections. She told SowetanLIVE on Tuesday that she had gone back to her party, African Democratic Change (ADeC).

Khoza retired from politics in April after being forced out of ADeC due to infighting.

She said her decision to leave the party was a strategy against the two members, Lufuno Gogoro and Mpho Ramakatsa, who, according to her, had infiltrated ADeC.

“We have all these freedoms, you can retire yesterday and tomorrow you can decide that you still have some energy left and can still go back. I can unretire,” said Makhosi Khoza.

“It was a strategic retreat. But if I had said that, those guys would have stuck around hoping that I’m gonna come back. But when I said I’m retiring from politics, they left. You will recall that at the time when I left it was because we had opportunists that were trying to hijack ADeC and they were expecting that I was going to take them to court and end up like COPE [Congress of the People].”

Khoza resigned as OUTA’s head of local government programme last week citing that she could not afford being away from politics as the civil society movement did not possess enough powers for her to fight certain causes.