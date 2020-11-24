'Casting couch' and backstage rot hidden from public view

Too many songs, not enough transformation on GBV

We don’t need another song about ending the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV). I know that as we approach the annual campaign for 16 Days of Activism against GBV, artists, companies and organisations are getting ready to put on a show.



I describe this as a show because all we have is a form of performative activism, unless there is concerted effort to effect real change through policy and laws. I agree that music and art has played an important role in supporting social courses; however this has to extend beyond the actual music or art piece...