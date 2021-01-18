Restaurants raided for serving alcohol during lockdown ban, booze confiscated

Police arrested the managers of two popular restaurants in Sandton and Silverton for selling liquor to patrons during the prohibition on booze sales under Covid -19 adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.

A restaurant in West Street in Sandton, Gauteng, was on Saturday found to be “full to capacity and openly serving alcohol at the tables”, said police. Health protocols were not being observed. Two of the restaurant’s managers were arrested and charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Police also confiscated liquor to the value of about R600,000.

At Silverton in Tshwane, police were conducting routine patrols on Friday after the 9pm curfew when they noticed cars parked at a popular franchise restaurant. Officers found the restaurant operating and around 11 people drinking alcohol on site. In the storeroom alcohol in ice buckets was ready to be served. The manager was arrested.