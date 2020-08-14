300,000 arrested for breaking lockdown laws: Bheki Cele

Police arrested and charged nearly 300,000 people for contravening lockdown laws, police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.

He was speaking at the release of the crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year in Pretoria.

He said that of the 298,252 people arrested and charged, 181,579 were released on warning to appear before a court.

“28,337 of those arrested were found guilty of violations ranging from liquor, gathering, transport, business and cross-border related offences. Unfortunately, most of the people arrested will come out with criminal records and it is not our aim to criminalise South Africans. This is why the minister of justice and correctional services is looking at this issue,” Cele said.

Cele said that the figures for the lockdown period “show a reduction in crimes committed against women and children”.

“However, the low numbers of domestic abuse and sexual offences reported cases could have been due to some women not being able to escape their abusers and could not report crimes committed against them,” he said.