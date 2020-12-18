'There is no John Vuli Gate nas' istocko - there is no stock': Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has got wind of the viral #JohnVuliGate dance craze, and warned South Africans about performing the dance in crowds.

Speaking during a law enforcement parade in Limpopo on Thursday, Cele “banned” South Africans from engaging in the dance craze this festive season.

Cele said dancing in crowds increased the chances of becoming infected with the coronavirus, and said South Africans need to be vigilant.

“This thing [Covid-19] is back. It is vicious, it kills, and we want to be with you for a long time, so protect yourselves. You protect yourself by not allowing people to break the law,” said Cele.

“There are no parties, there is no John Vuli Gate nasi istocko. There is no stock. When people have parties, close them down."