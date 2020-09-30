SA's driving card system in dire need of renewal

The Automobile Association (AA) says a moratorium on fining motorists without renewed driving licences must be implemented urgently, and that immediate steps be taken to fix the renewal processes.

“The system was broken even before the lockdown began. Now, with thousands of anxious motorists struggling to renew their driving licence cards for a variety of reasons, the failures of the system are being exposed even more. And, what is most concerning, is that there appears to be no acknowledgment of this by the authorities, nor any attempts to assist the public. We must be honest and admit that the current processes are, quite simply, shambolic,” says the AA.

The association says of particular concern is that the already under resourced and inadequately staffed traffic law enforcement authorities are setting up roadblocks to ensnare motorists with expired driving licence cards and vehicle licence discs, even though they are aware that there are few avenues for motorists to renew these documents. All the while, more serious violations are not being dealt with, because traffic law enforcement officers focus on soft targets. The AA says traffic policing must be about road safety and not revenue.

“It’s an absurd situation where motorists cannot renew their discs or cards, and are then stopped and fined for not having done so. It’s not news to anyone that the online booking system is not functional, that Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) are open erratically and understaffed, and that online networks at DLTCs are also often down, all of which result in motorists being unable to renew their cards. The only people who don’t seem to acknowledge these issues are the authorities and it’s the motorists who ultimately suffer,” notes the AA.