Crime-fighting operations continue and police 'not always on beaches'

Thepolice have not been patrolling beaches all the time, looking for lockdown regulation transgressors - but crime-fighting initiatives conducted by 190,000 police men and women remained in place.

Speaking on SABC TV's Morning Live on Friday, police minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba denied an accusation that police resources were being misspent on monitoring people on the country's beaches.

Beaches have been closed since December as part of new lockdown rules.

“Police are not patrolling beaches up and down. They are dispatched to beaches when they have seen some violation or an infringement. That is when a police car or a quad bike will be dispatched to make an arrest.”

She said there were 190,000 men and women who are still making arrests for various crime incidents.