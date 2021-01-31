Six men gunned down in Khayelitsha, triple murder in Ravensmead

A manhunt is under way for three gunmen who brazenly shot seven men in a Khayelitsha shack on Saturday night. Five died on the scene, with a sixth succumbing to his wounds in hospital.

Brig Novela Potelwa said the attack took place at the PJS informal settlement at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

Reports indicate the victims, aged between 29 and 36, were inside a friend’s home when three armed suspects entered the shack and started shooting, said Potelwa.

“Police have intensified the search for the suspects as the 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources was activated.”

Anyone who has information that will help in expediting the police investigation, is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App. All information received will be handled in strict confidence, said Potelwa.