WATCH | Woman accused of forcing 'rival' to eat faeces in cheating row

Police are investigating a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm against a nurse who allegedly fed a woman dog faeces in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk has confirmed that a case of assault GBH, intimidation and crimen injuria was opened at the Ravensmead police station on Tuesday.

This after a disturbing video of the woman ordering her man's alleged "lover" to eat from a bag filled with “dog faeces” went viral this week.

The video shows the 27-year-old victim being forced to eat out of the bag as the woman hurls insults at her.

"Eat. I will show you what I do with (cheaters). That is not my k*k, it is my dog's k*k."

The victim opens the bag and starts eating the contents which seemingly look like dog faeces.

"You are not going to get nausea and vomit here, can you see my place is clean?," she is told.

The victim, who moans and struggles to stomach the contents, is then told: "Swallow, you are taking too long, take another piece."