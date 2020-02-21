WATCH | Tazne crowd in near riot before court appearance of murder suspect
A near riot broke out in a Cape Town court on Friday before the appearance of a man suspected of killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.
Chaos broke out as community clash with police at 8 year old Tazne van Wyk’s court trail in Goodwood Magistrate Court @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/xq1J5DzPc0— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) February 21, 2020
Scores of people chanting “We want justice” forced their way into the Goodwood magistrate's court precinct after a handful of police officers abandoned attempts to keep them out.
In the hall outside court C, hundreds of protesters blocked all the entrances and exits. Police were soon forced to use their bodies to barricade the doors from the inside.
Tazne's father, Terence Manuel, appealed to the packed courtroom for calm so the appearance of Moydine Pangarker, 54, could go ahead.
A near riotous situation broke out at the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Friday as protesters tried to storm the courtroom. They shouted “we want justice” for the murder of #TazneVanWyk where her accused was about to appear. pic.twitter.com/vB4F5laa94— Aron Hyman (@aron_hyman) February 21, 2020
Pangarker was arrested on Monday in Cradock, in the Eastern Cape, and appeared in court there the following day on a charge of kidnapping before being transported to Cape Town.
The Goodwood magistrate's court turnstile and security system is defeated by protesters who arrived on February 21 for the appearance of Moydine Pangarker, 54, the man suspected of kidnapping and killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk. Video by Esa Alexander. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/ZBxGZpF3Yk— David Chambers (@daveincapetown) February 21, 2020
In Voortrekker Road outside the Goodwood court, a crowd of around 1,000 people brandished placards objecting to the fact that Pangarker had been freed on parole before completing a 10-year prison sentence culpable homicide in 2008.
Part of the crowd that gathered outside Goodwood magistrate's court on February 21 2020 for the appearance of Moydine Pangarker, 54, the man suspected of kidnapping and killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk. Video by Esa Alexander. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/81wK3ZQcvq— David Chambers (@daveincapetown) February 21, 2020
Tazne was last seen on February 7, when she left her home in Ravensmead to buy an ice lolly at a nearby shop.
Her body was found in a storm water pipe in Worcester on Wednesday. It is believed to have been pointed out by Pangarker.
After his release on parole in October 2016, Pangarker was placed under correctional supervision at Ladismith Community Corrections Centre.
The correctional services department said a warrant of arrest was issued for him in February last year after he broke his parole conditions.
He was meant to appear at the Worcester Magistrate's Court on February 6 but did not arrive.
This is a developing story.
