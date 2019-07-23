Three women have been arrested with four handguns and 73 rounds of ammunition as police step up their efforts to disarm criminals in areas plagued by gang violence in Cape Town.

Two of the women‚ aged 28 and 43‚ were caught with a stash of drugs after a tip-off led a police crime prevention unit to them in Ravensmead on Monday night.

They were "found in possession of two Z88 and one Norinco pistols‚ 13 rounds of ammunition‚ 1‚208 mandrax tablets‚ and close to 1kg of tik [crystal methamphetamine]‚" said police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut.

"In Lavender Hill yesterday morning‚ members of the anti-gang unit arrested a 22-year-old female with an unlicensed .357 revolver and 60 rounds of ammunition in Chapel Road during a search operation."

Traut said the women would appear in court in Bellville and Wynberg once they have been charged.





Source: TMG Digital.