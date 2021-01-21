South Africa

Ipid to probe sjambok assault video, says cops are from anti-gang unit

By TimesLIVE - 21 January 2021 - 14:02
Police are still looking for victims of a sjambokking incident which was caught on camera and shared this week. File image.
Image: 123RF/Ivan Kokoulin

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has begun investigating the Worcester sjambok incident, which was captured on video, but the search is still on for the alleged victims.

The footage depicts three police officers, one beating a yet-to-be-identified man with a sjambok and another searching and slapping a second victim. The third officer is present during the alleged assaults.

The incident took place on Monday.

Ndileka Cola, the directorate's spokesperson, said: “Ipid has so far managed to identify the anti-gang unit members captured in the video footage, but the two individuals - one being searched and slapped, and another sjambokked - are yet to be identified and interviewed by Ipid investigators as part of the investigation process.”

The SA Police Service has also opened an investigation.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said earlier this week that the investigation was being led by the Worcester cluster commander, Maj-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene.

Potelwa said the police took the incident seriously: “The beating and manhandling of individuals and/or suspects is against departmental directives and prescripts that govern the handling of persons by police officials.

“In addition, the use of a sjambok by police officials is not only forbidden but unlawful.”

