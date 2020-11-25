'Threats to police won't be tolerated': Cele continues war of words with Malema

The war of words raging between police minister Bheki Cele and the EFF continues.

In the latest instalment, Cele on Wednesday issued a statement responding to the EFF’s response to his statement — which itself came after a response to Malema's comments at the weekend.

Cele said on Wednesday he was reiterating that there would be consequences for anyone who acted on the threats against police officers or their family members. He added that he wanted to remind the EFF that all police officers remained accountable to the laws of the country, and any alleged wrongdoing by officers would be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

On Monday, Cele slammed the EFF for threatening to attack police — and said party leader Julius Malema had crossed the line.

While addressing EFF supporters in Mohokare, Free State, on Sunday, Malema said: “If South African police want a fight, they must declare it. We will treat them the same way we treated them in the 80s, we will not only fight them at the picket lines, but we will also go to their homes and fight them in their own houses with their own families ... we will come for you one by one at your own comfort zone.”