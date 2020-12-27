'Flirting policeman' held for murder after shooting during search for goats

A police constable who shot a man when confronted about “flirting with one of the ladies” as a house was being searched is under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The victim, who was shot on Saturday during the verbal altercation at Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal, was rushed to a nearby clinic where he died.

Events leading up the shooting unfolded after a member of the community’s goats were allegedly stolen and “the complainant got information about the suspect who stole their belongings and where they live”, said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola on Sunday.