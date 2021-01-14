South Africa

'I'm still traumatised'

Businessman sues police after being shot

14 January 2021 - 07:34

A  man who was shot and assaulted allegedly by two officers is suing the police for R200,000 for trauma and injuries he suffered during the ordeal.

George Mamosadi, 42, of Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, was shot in the back during a high-speed car chase and assaulted, allegedly by the officers, at about 8pm on May 11, after he was accused of failing to stop at a roadblock...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X