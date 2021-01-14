'I'm still traumatised'

Businessman sues police after being shot

A man who was shot and assaulted allegedly by two officers is suing the police for R200,000 for trauma and injuries he suffered during the ordeal.



George Mamosadi, 42, of Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, was shot in the back during a high-speed car chase and assaulted, allegedly by the officers, at about 8pm on May 11, after he was accused of failing to stop at a roadblock...