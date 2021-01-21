Mali villagers say French bombs hit wedding -Human Rights Watch

Three villagers in northern Mali told Human Rights Watch (HRW) that a French air strike this month hit a wedding party attended by civilians, disputing French claims that only Islamist militants were hit.

Different sides have offered contradictory accounts of the Jan. 3 strike outside the village of Bounti. The French military said it killed about 30 Islamist fighters - a version backed by Malian authorities.

The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the HRW report. It has previously said its intelligence before and after the strike allowed it to exclude the possibility of collateral damage. Mali's defence ministry has said it would investigate the incident.

An advocacy group for Fulani herders in Mali said 19 civilians were killed in the strike while attending a wedding, and Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said the wounded it treated from Bounti were mostly elderly men.