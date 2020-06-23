South Africa

Man caught on video hitting naked man with bricks charged with attempted murder

By ERNEST MABUZA - 23 June 2020 - 16:37
The suspect accused of the attempted murder was due to appear in court in July for allegedly assaulting another victim last month.
The suspect accused of the attempted murder was due to appear in court in July for allegedly assaulting another victim last month.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A man who allegedly assaulted a naked man with a sjambok and bricks on Saturday, in an incident which was captured on video and went viral on social media platforms, appeared in the Taung magistrate's court in North West on Tuesday.

He has been charged with attempted murder.

North West Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has warned the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The victim in the incident was accused of stock theft. He is currently in hospital.

After becoming aware of the incident in Lokaleng village, police traced the accused, who handed himself over on Sunday.

The case against the accused, Vuyisile Godhlo, 47, was postponed until Wednesday for a bail application. He will remain in custody.

At the time of his arrest, Godhlo was out on warning and was due to appear in court in July after he allegedly assaulted another man last month in the same village and in the same way he allegedly assaulted the latest victim.

No arrests yet after two men are stoned to death 'over drugs'

Two men suspected of dealing in drugs were stoned to death in two separate incidents on Wednesday last week in what is suspected to be mob ...
News
3 months ago

Three men found 'stoned', burnt to death in Dennilton

Limpopo police are seeking answers after finding the charred remains of three people in Dennilton, outside Groblersdal, at the weekend.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
X