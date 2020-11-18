Residents traumatised by screams from 'Donner Kantoor'
Police ‘torture chambers’ come under scrutiny
Police have been accused of running a “torture house” where they allegedly assault suspects.
In a recent incident, Bafana Msiza, 35, and Bongani Nduli, 27, said they were taken to the old Botleng police station in Delmas, Mpumalanga, which is known to the community as the “Donnner Kantoor” (Afrikaans for torture room or office), where they were allegedly tortured...
