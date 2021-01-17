Judge Zondo pledges to preserve Solly Bux's legacy by helping others

To “give without any expectation, without recognition”. That is how deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo aims to preserve the legacy of a KwaZulu-Natal businessman who assisted Zondo and his family with groceries while he was a university student.

Suleman “Solly” Bux was introduced to South Africans during Zondo’s interview for the deputy chief justice role. During the interview Zondo paid tribute to Bux’s generosity, adding that the wholesaler had changed his life and that of his family.

What made a lasting impression in the minds of South Africans was Zondo mentioning that when he began working and offered to repay Bux, the businessman declined the offer. He advised Zondo to assist others instead.

Bux died on Saturday. Speaking to TimesLIVE on Sunday, Zondo said though he was aware that the businessman had been unwell, his death left him saddened.

“I received the news of the passing of Mr Solly Bux with shock and sadness. I have been in touch with his family since 2017 and we kept regular contact, so I knew that he was in hospital and the family contacted me yesterday to tell me that he was in critical condition. We hoped he would make it but later in the afternoon the family phoned to say, he had passed on,” said Zondo.

Subsequent to the pair reconnecting in 2017, they founded the Zondo & Bux Educational Trust, to assist disadvantaged schools and to pay forward the kindness extended to Zondo’s family.

Zondo said the bond between the two families and their commitment to assist disadvantaged schools will continue.

“I remain very grateful to Mr Bux for the very critical assistance that he gave to my family about 40 years ago when I needed to go to university. Had it not been for his assistance, I might not have gone to university to do my studies.

“I might not have gotten another chance to go to university later on in life. The assistance that he gave to my family, to give my family groceries during the duration of my studies for my junior degree, was very important,” he said.