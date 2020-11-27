ANC denies Segone a gang leader
Prosecutions boss appeals municipal speaker bail
The director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga has filed a notice of appeal to revoke the bail granted to Victor Khanye municipality speaker Khaya Segone, who is facing 17 charges that include robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Segone was granted bail on Tuesday last week. The notice of appeal, dated November 23, was served to Segone's lawyer Peter Ramano...
