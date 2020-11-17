Commission dismisses claim as unsubstantiated
Lawyer accuses Zondo of siding with Zuma enemies
Former president Jacob Zuma made another dramatic appearance before the commission of inquiry into state capture yesterday. Much of yesterday's proceedings, however, centered around arguments by Zuma's lawyer, Adv Muzi Sikhakhane, in the application for the recusal of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Sikhakhane raised several issues with Zondo and the commission, spending the first day recounting details of witnesses that came before the inquiry to support Zuma's claims of perceived bias against him. ..
