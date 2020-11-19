Saga a painful reminder of murder of fellow magistrate Mabunda

Magistrate Zondo in tears as he recounts death threats in case of ANC man

Acting chief magistrate Manesa Zondo wept in the Delmas magistrate's court yesterday as he revealed that he had received death threats from different people who demanded that he grant bail to ANC official Robert Khaya Segone.



The Victor Khanye local municipality speaker is facing a string of charges...