South Africa

Saga a painful reminder of murder of fellow magistrate Mabunda

Magistrate Zondo in tears as he recounts death threats in case of ANC man

19 November 2020 - 07:12

Acting chief magistrate Manesa Zondo wept in the Delmas magistrate's court yesterday as he revealed that he had received death threats from different people who demanded that he grant bail to ANC official Robert Khaya Segone.

The Victor Khanye local municipality speaker is  facing a string of charges...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X