Saga a painful reminder of murder of fellow magistrate Mabunda
Magistrate Zondo in tears as he recounts death threats in case of ANC man
Acting chief magistrate Manesa Zondo wept in the Delmas magistrate's court yesterday as he revealed that he had received death threats from different people who demanded that he grant bail to ANC official Robert Khaya Segone.
The Victor Khanye local municipality speaker is facing a string of charges...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.