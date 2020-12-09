'High powers brought him to Eskom'

Brian Molefe is one of a kind – Ngubane

Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane has rubbished assertions that he touted Brian Molefe’s name as the CEO of the power utility before his 2015 appointment.



Giving evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture yesterday, Ngubane also dismissed insinuations that Gupta-linked individuals knew about Molefe’s appointment more than a year before it was announced. ..