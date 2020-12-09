'High powers brought him to Eskom'
Brian Molefe is one of a kind – Ngubane
Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane has rubbished assertions that he touted Brian Molefe’s name as the CEO of the power utility before his 2015 appointment.
Giving evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture yesterday, Ngubane also dismissed insinuations that Gupta-linked individuals knew about Molefe’s appointment more than a year before it was announced. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.