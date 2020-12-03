Guptas 'looted R880m' from Free State government through Estina dairy

Explosive testimony delivered on Thursday before the commission of inquiry into state capture revealed how the Gupta’s Estina dairy farm project was allegedly used to launder R880m.

While the project received R283m from the Free State government the amount, “through a complex money washing system”, ballooned to nearly R1bn, according to Paul Holden.

Holden, is the director of investigations at Shadow World Investigations — a global organisation probing cases of grand corruption and corporate malfeasance.

Estina, which was established as a public-private partnership with the Free State government, is linked to the Guptas through various proxies who helped the family operate it as a company to allegedly launder investments from the provincial government.