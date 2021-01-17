Four flats lost in Durban blaze

The source of the fire that gutted a section of a block of flats in Musgrave, Durban, late Saturday night remains unknown, however there were no fatalities or injuries.

Durban fire department's Trevor Stevens, central division commander on duty at the site, told TimeLIVE that when he and his team of firefighters arrived, at least three flats were already alight, burning right through to the roof.

“We had to cut it off to the one floor and we saved most of one flat but the other four were burnt.

“No injuries at all, everybody was out when we got there.

“We have no evidence [of what caused the fire] at this point. The parts that are burnt are absolutely destroyed, we would have [to go] on what the people say because there was no evidence there,” said Stevens.