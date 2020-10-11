South Africa

Two children, two adults die in Durban blaze

11 October 2020 - 12:48
Aron Hyman Reporter
Four people were killed when their dwelling burned down in Newlands West on Sunday morning.
Image: Life Response

Four people, including two children, died in a fire in Newlands West, Durban, on Sunday morning after their house caught alight.

According to Life Response's Leon Fourie, paramedics were dispatched to a structural fire at 4.30am with reports that people were trapped inside.

When they arrived, the eThekwini fire department had already extinguished the blaze.

“Sadly, the fire took the life of a two-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl, a 24-year-old female and a 38-year-old male,” said Fourie.

“SAPS search and rescue and SAPS K9 search and rescue were called out to recover the burnt bodies from the dwelling,” he said.

Fourie said the cause of the fire was still unknown and that police were investigating.

TimesLIVE

X