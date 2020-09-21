WATCH | Blaze guts bus outside Durban school
A mechanical fault caused a bus to catch alight outside a school on Inanda Road in Durban on Monday morning.
Durban Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the fire started in the engine at the back of the bus.
There was no injuries when a bus caught alight outside a school on Inanda Road in Durban on Monday morning. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/SuGeY6jdyG— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) September 21, 2020
“There were no injuries. The driver was standing on the side of the road while the bus was burning,” he said.
Traffic was affected outside the VN Naik School as the bus was destroyed by the blaze.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.