WATCH | Blaze guts bus outside Durban school

21 September 2020 - 11:49
A Durban resident photographed the burning bus from his home on Monday morning.
Image: supplied

A mechanical fault caused a bus to catch alight outside a school on Inanda Road in Durban on Monday morning.

Durban Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the fire started in the engine at the back of the bus.

“There were no injuries. The driver was standing on the side of the road while the bus was burning,” he said.

Traffic was affected outside the VN Naik School as the bus was destroyed by the blaze.

