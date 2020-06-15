WATCH | More than 100 homes destroyed in KwaMashu fire
More than 100 informal homes have been destroyed in a fire in KwaMashu A section, north of Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze.
“About 100 informal dwellings have already been destroyed in the blaze, paramedics from KZN EMS have already treated four patients for minor injuries,” he said.
Watch: More then 100 informal settlements have been distroyed in a fire in KwaMashu A section @TimesLIVE @yasantha— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) June 15, 2020
(Video Supplied) pic.twitter.com/vA2UvzsZzK
McKenzie said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.
