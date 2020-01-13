South Africa

Firefighters battle huge blaze in Durban building

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER - 13 January 2020 - 11:43
A building caught alight in Durban's busy Maydon Wharf area on Monday.
Image: Rescue Care

Firefighters battled to contain a raging fire that broke out in a building in Durban’s Maydon Wharf area on Monday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said “multiple firefighters” had arrived on the scene with water carriers.

“The fire department is attacking the fire from all different angles. At this stage no injuries have been reported, but Rescue Care paramedics are standing by on the scene.

“The road has been closed to allow firefighters to fight the fire and to also allow more emergency vehicles in to assist.”

Jamieson said police have been called to the scene.

