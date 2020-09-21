South Africa

WATCH | Car catches fire outside Durban court

21 September 2020 - 13:33
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
There were no injuries when a car caught alight in Durban on Monday.
The driver of an unbranded state vehicle noticed smoke enter the car before the flames fully engulfed the vehicle at the entrance to the Durban magistrate's court on Stalwart Simelane Street in Durban on Monday morning.

Life Response paramedics were dispatched to what they believe was an accident scene but found a single vehicle on fire.

“We found that a Citi Golf was well alight. It was a state vehicle. Fortunately nobody was injured and eThekwini Fire arrived quickly on the scene to extinguish the blaze,” paramedic Leon Fourie said.

Meanwhile, Life Response was also called out to the Bluff, south of Durban, where a 77-year-old driver had a suspected heart attack when his vehicle collided with a wall.

“Sadly, by the time paramedics arrived on the scene, the man was deceased,” Fourie said.

TimesLIVE

