Socialite Mothei epitomised Soweto's majestic touch

Irene Mothei (27 April 1945-2 January 2021); star chorister and socialite

In the seventies and eighties Irene’s Place in Soweto was the ideal address for the well-dressed and fashion conscious who enjoyed partying up a storm. The vibe at the famous nightspot even inspired guitarist and singer Condry Ziqubu’s Via Orlando (1985), a dance floor hit that marked the coming of age of eighties township pop. But it was not only about song and dance at number 5078 Kunene Street in Orlando East.

Black professionals such as doctors, lawyers, nurses and teachers discussed politics and the state of the nation with famous soccer stars, radio personalities, journalists, beauty queens and musicians. Anti-apartheid activists Wellington Tshazibane and Isaac Siko were said to have plotted the 1976 bombing of the whites-only Carlton Centre restaurant in Johannesburg at Irene’s. Tshazibane, an Oxford graduate and mining engineer later died at the notorious John Vorster Police Station two days after he was detained, while Siko was sentenced to twelve years on Robben Island for terrorist activities.

Other opponents of the apartheid state like George Phahle and his wife, Lindiwe, planned their escape into exile from Sis Irene’s two-roomed house. The couple was among the twenty expatriates who were killed by the South African Defence Force during a raid on the exile community in Gaborone, Botswana, on 14 June 1985. Subsequently Irene’s fame spread beyond the country’s borders. A number of American artists who defied the cultural boycott graced the place with their superstar presence.