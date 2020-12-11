A woman who influenced decisions at the legendary club

Moorosi, the Iron Lady of the Buccaneers

Over a decade before Margaret Thatcher occupied No.10 Downing Street in London, South Africa already had its own Iron Lady. That’s the title Moipone Moorosi earned during the rough and tumble years of what later became South African professional football.



Moorosi holds an unusual distinction in this regard as the only woman ever to have scored a goal for the mighty Orlando Pirates side. This was back in the 1960s when Diego Maradona’s Hand of God was still a remote possibility...