'Give traditional healers a chance,' says Mangaliso Ngema

Mangaliso Ngema has made a passionate plea to President Cyril Ramaphosa to show courage and visionary leadership and embrace the country's indigenous knowledge systems (IKS).

The TV actor and healer believes that with the support of the government and involvement of interested South Africans, traditional healers have potential health solutions to HIV/Aids and other chronic diseases.

The Lithapo star reckons that currently traditional healers and other custodians of indigenous knowledge are treated like stepchildren of the health sector.

"Traditional healers have been crying to government since the dawn of democracy for regulation to be passed in recognition of natural medicines," he said.

"The absence of this regulatory framework has led to the marginalisation and oppression of traditional healers in favour of Western medicine."

Ngema is disappointed that what he believes to be a multi-billion-rand investment opportunity in the health sector has been frustrated by too much red tape.

He and fellow traditional healer and colleague, Magugu Nkabinde, said that 14 years of scientific research at more than five universities in SA, Canada and Switzerland have convinced the global medical community about the efficacy of virocide botanics as a potential cure for HIV/Aids.

This is a unique plant-based mixture discovered in 1998 by Dr Siphathimandla Nkabinde, a respected homeopathic medical practitioner from KwaZulu-Natal and the father of Magugu.