Smoke's vision as guitarist is to keep the blues alive

"When we got to Johannesburg after the fire, I couldn't find a job. But friends were praying for me. They told me that God was instructing me to use what I had - music. I told them I only have guitars, but I can't play for an audience."

Smoke says he prayed for a solution and started practising. He was 39. It was while he was operating a tuckshop at the Edenvale municipal pool in Ekurhuleni that he realised that he could play like a professional. "I used to pull the roller door halfway down and practised. Whenever I did that, I realised that sales went up. When I opened the roller door fully and started singing my sales shot up. Parents coming to the swimming pool said they came for the music and their kids were the excuse to be there."

So how did he get his stage name? "Alfred Nkanyane, the founder of the first outfit I played with, a reggae and jazz ensemble named Mintirho Band, used to say that my guitar has a smoky flavour, and so he called me Smoke - a name that I fought against as it was a constant reminder of the pain of losing my factory. But everyone in the band started calling me Smoke and it stuck."

His full stage name is Smoke the Guitarist and he started performing professionally in late 2015 mainly as a solo performer as most bands did not want to play the blues or include it in their repertoire.

In 2017, he performed at the 13th edition of the Durban International Blues Festival as part of Smoke and Liquid Band. They were booked again in 2018 and 2019 by popular demand at the annual event that has been growing steadily while providing a valuable platform for the blues. In August last year, he had his first international tour in Argentina. Smoke, 44, was hosted and backed by Argentinean blues band The Yamil Jacobo Trio.

"Playing in Argentina was a special experience because of the Maradona factor."

Smoke returned to South Africa with the South American ensemble. They hosted a series of concerts in Ekurhuleni, Soweto, Norwood and other parts of greater Johannesburg before performing at the Durban International Blues Festival in September last year.