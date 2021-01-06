South Africa

Trio gunned down in Durban home

06 January 2021 - 11:49
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Two men and a woman were shot dead in Kenville on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Three people were gunned down while watching television in their Durban home on Tuesday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said an unknown gunman entered the house on Temple Road in Kenville shortly after 8pm.

“The suspect opened fire at the occupants in the house. Three people, aged [between] 29 and 32, sustained gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene,” she said.

Private security officers, who attended the scene, reported that two men and a woman had been killed.

Gwala said the motive for the triple murder had not yet been established.

“Charges of murder were opened for investigation at Greenwood Park SAPS.”

G4S guard shot dead during robbery in Free State

Free State police are searching for a group of armed robbers after a "cross-pavement" robbery that claimed the life of a G4S security guard.
News
1 day ago

Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia

Yaganathan Pillay, commonly known as Teddy Mafia, was shot dead at his home in Shallcross on Monday.
News
1 day ago

