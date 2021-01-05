South Africa

G4S guard shot dead during robbery in Free State

05 January 2021 - 07:48
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A G4S security guard was shot dead during a robbery at a supermarket in Heidedal, Free State, on Monday morning.
A G4S security guard was shot dead during a robbery at a supermarket in Heidedal, Free State, on Monday morning.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Free State police are searching for a group of armed robbers after a “cross-pavement” robbery that claimed the life of a G4S security guard.

The incident occurred at around 11.45am on Monday in Heidedal. Security guards were collecting cash at a local supermarket when they were accosted by the robbers.

“In the process, money was taken, the security official [was] disarmed of his service pistol and thereafter shot and wounded.

“Sadly, the 29-year-old security official was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,” police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said.

Mathe said at the crime scene, police recovered a Nissan NP 300 that was used by the robbers.

The vehicle was stolen in a hijacking incident earlier this year in Mangaung.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger.

TimesLIVE

KZN community members 'beat up school burglars', leaving one dead

Angry members of a community in northern KwaZulu-Natal allegedly beat six men — one to death — and set two vehicles alight after a robbery at a ...
News
21 hours ago

Motherwell man allegedly assaulted and robbed by wife

A woman and her two brothers were arrested after they allegedly robbed her husband at their home in Motherwell on Wednesday night.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X