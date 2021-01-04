UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine, touts British science triumph

Britain began vaccinating its population on Monday with the Covid-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, touting its position as the first Western country to roll out an inoculation programme against the coronavirus.

Britain, which is rushing to vaccinate its population faster than the US and the rest of Europe in a bid to put the pandemic behind it, is the first country to roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Last year it rolled out the Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech vaccine.

Dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, was the first to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at at Oxford University Hospital.

"I am so pleased to be getting the Covid-19 vaccine today, and really proud it is one invented in Oxford," said Pinker, a retired maintenance manager who has been having dialysis for kidney disease.