Sport

Nomeva, Mbunjana lift spirits in villages

Sporting duo brings festive cheer to KwaBhaca youths

04 January 2021 - 10:07

Not even Covid-19 pandemic could dampen the spirits of the youth in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) in the Eastern Cape, where former dual world boxing champion Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni and TS Galaxy tough midfielder Mxolisi Mbunjana provide hope to the poor communities via a sports festival.

The football and netball event took place at Lutateni Primary School’s playground on December 26-27. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X