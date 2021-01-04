Nomeva, Mbunjana lift spirits in villages

Sporting duo brings festive cheer to KwaBhaca youths

Not even Covid-19 pandemic could dampen the spirits of the youth in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) in the Eastern Cape, where former dual world boxing champion Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni and TS Galaxy tough midfielder Mxolisi Mbunjana provide hope to the poor communities via a sports festival.



The football and netball event took place at Lutateni Primary School’s playground on December 26-27. ..