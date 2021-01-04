'Rogue' members also spook the party

ANC's fate in municipal election hangs on how it handles state capture report

How the ANC fares in this year’s municipal elections will largely depend on how it handles the outcome of the state capture’s report and gaining control of “rogue” members within the party.



This is the view shared by political analysts as the party will seek to regain lost support in the country's major metros. The governing party lost its grip on power in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and was forced to co-govern through a coalition in Ekurhuleni after the 2016 local government elections...