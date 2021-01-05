Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia

The death of alleged drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, better known as Teddy Mafia, continues to make headlines after he was shot on Monday.

Pillay was shot twice in the head and died shortly after arriving at Chatsmed hospital in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, TimesLIVE reported

SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed the incident, saying a shooting took place “at a known drug dealer’s home” on Taurus Street, Shallcross.

Naicker said police will investigate three cases of murder, including the killingof the two alleged shooters who were beheaded and set alight by community members.