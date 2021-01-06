South Africa

Shocked family seeks motive for assassination-style killing

Son of Mpumalanga chief gunned down

06 January 2021 - 07:33
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

 The son of an Mpumalanga chief has been murdered assassination-style in his home in Matsulu, outside Mbombela. 

Zwelithini Ray Dlamini, 47, was shot 13 times by an unknown man who entered his home while he was  enjoying a meal with friends on Monday night...

