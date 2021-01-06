“Kgaogelo Chauke is definitely one of the players that we want to have a look at before we make the final selection for the Tokyo Olympics‚” Notoane said of Chauke‚ whose parents moved from Pretoria to England when he was one.

“He is definitely on the radar for the Olympics together with the likes of Khanya Leshabane at Leicester City‚ Philippe Sandler at Manchester City‚ Ricardo Schutte at CD Mirandés in Spain and Sphephelo Sithole who is with Belenenses SAD in Portugal.

“I have always said that any talented young South African player who plays at a high level and is showing signs that he can compete will get an opportunity.

"We are working behind the scenes going through video material and looking at different players and what they can bring.

“Kgaogelo is a player who will definitely bring a different perspective to our game‚ similar to [Vitoria Guimaraes striker] Lyle Forster because they are big and strong.

“Sithole was called up for the Saudi Arabia trip [the SA Under-23s played two friendlies in November] but unfortunately his club did not release him and Covid-19 issues also played a little bit of a role although they didn’t say so.

“We also had Khanya during the qualifier against Zimbabwe for Afcon‚ so as the Under-23 technical and Safa the door is not shut on anyone and that for me is the benefit of the postponement of the Olympics.”

Teen midfield prospect Chauke‚ on the bench on Monday as Southampton beat defending champions Liverpool l-0 at St Mary’s Park‚ was promoted to the Premier League club’s senior team in January.