Whistleblower shot dead 12 years ago

Long wait for justice distresses slain Mohlala's family

The family of slain Mbombela municipality speaker Jimmy Mohlala marked 12 years of his killing yesterday by lamenting what they described as the failed state of justice in SA.



Mohlala was shot dead by unknown men on January 4, 2009, at his home at KaNyamazane township in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. His son Tshepo who was 19-years-old at the time was shot in the leg during the attack. ..