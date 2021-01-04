Defiant Mgaga welcomed with struggle songs
ANC supporters toast bail of rape accused councillor
ANC supporters celebrated the release on bail of a councillor who was arrested on charges of rape over the weekend.
Kenneth Mgaga, 36, was granted R2,000 bail in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on December 26. ..
