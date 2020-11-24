Reinstatement on ANC committee requires man to travel, says lawyer

Rape-accused former MEC gets relaxed bail conditions

A magistrate has relaxed the bail conditions of a former Mpumalanga MEC accused of raping his twin daughters as the man has been reinstated as a member of the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC).



The man – who cannot be named to protect the identity of his eight-year-old daughters – and his stepson appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court yesterday, where the father pleaded with the magistrate to relax his bail conditions...