Policing needs basics in place
The ANC Women’s League this week made submissions to parliament to strengthen legislation that deals with gender-based violence. Among others, the league wants sexual crimes to be declared schedule 5 or 6 offences.
This would mean that when arrested for such crimes, the onus shifts to the accused to prove compelling reasons why they ought to be granted bail...
