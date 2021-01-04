Party urges members to protest outside court, sides with victim

ANC outraged as its councillor is accused of rape

The ANC in Johannesburg has expressed outrage after one of its councillors was arrested for allegedly raping a woman.



The party lashed out at the 36-year-old Alexandra councillor, who cannot be named because he has not yet been charged, after he was arrested on January 1 for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on Boxing Day. ..