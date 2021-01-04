South Africa

Party urges members to protest outside court, sides with victim

ANC outraged as its councillor is accused of rape

04 January 2021 - 07:50

The ANC in Johannesburg has expressed outrage after one of its councillors was arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

The party lashed out at the 36-year-old Alexandra councillor, who cannot be named because he has not yet been charged, after he was arrested on January 1 for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on Boxing Day. ..

